Jan. 23, 2002: Snowmobilers, fishermen, hunters, hikers, and wildlife watchers who revel in North Country solitude can relax, the Monitor reports. It appears that the vast, privately owned forest covering the top of New Hampshire will be protected for public recreation and logging forever. In an unusual show of bipartisan support, lawmakers lined up yesterday in favor of a $10 million state bond to secure public access to the land for perpetuity.

Jan. 23, 2000: Concord’s Tara Mounsey is named one of two defensemen on the Hockey News All-World Team of the 1990s. Mounsey’s Olympic teammate Cammi Granato is the other American in the starting six; they are joined by three Canadians and a Finn.

Jan. 24, 2002: The Concord Police Department announces that George Pregent of Concord has been arrested and charged with four felony-level counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The police found 78 pounds of the drug, the largest recovery of marijuana in the department’s history.

Jan. 24, 1993: With Bill Moyers there to direct the filming of the PBS documentary “A Life Together,” Donald Hall and Jane Kenyon read their poems to a large audience of their neighbors at Wilmot Town Hall.

Jan. 25, 1775: The 144 delegates to the second Provincial Congress meet in Exeter. They name delegates to the next Continental Congress and issue a series of requests to the populace: Maintain law and order. Respect private property. Support the boycott on British goods. Increase local manufacture.

Jan. 26, 2003: Nearly 200 people gather outside St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Manchester to support victims of clergy abuse, organized by New Hampshire Voice of the Faithful and the Coalition of Catholics and Survivors.

Jan. 26, 1839: In Concord, rain falls for 24 hours straight. The Merrimack rises 15 feet in 15 hours. Several bridges are destroyed.

Jan. 27, 2003: The Concord City Council votes to take the historic Rolfe barn through eminent domain, stopping Ken Epworth, the barn’s owner, from dismantling the building and selling the parts to an unnamed client. The Penacook Historical Society asked the city to step in so it can use the barn as a museum and community center.

Jan. 27, 2001: Dartmouth professors Half and Susanne Zantop are found murdered in their Etna home.

