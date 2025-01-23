Fab Four to perform

For those who wish they could’ve seen The Beatles live back in the day, or for those who did and want to reminisce about a bygone era, a tribute may be the next best thing.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is set to play The Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday with an all-new show USA Meets The Beatles, which celebrates The Beatles’ first visit to the States, with performances from The Ed Sullivan Show and the Meet The Beatles album, as well as The Beatles’ greatest hits of every era.

The tribute band has played around the world, from Liverpool to Hong Kong, for almost two decades.

The band promises note-for-note renditions of Beatles classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude.”

If you go:

What: The Fab Four concert

The Fab Four concert Where: Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts

Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 Tickets: https://www.ccanh.com/show/24000194

Related Posts