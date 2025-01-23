Artist takes home award

Insider Staff

A Concord-based artist has won her first art award. Elizabeth O’Connor, 23, was a finalist in primary colors for a Blue Koi Gallery award in Cecember for her work “Vivid Square Harmony. O’Connor, who just moved to Concord a few months ago from Gilford, said her love of making art stretches back to doing art with her mom at 5. “Ever since then I have loved making my own art,” she told the Insider via email. O’Connor says she enjoys doing digital art on her phone, or taking acrylic paint to canvas. She plans to continue to enter contests and showcase her work. She loves Concord because of its coffee shops and crystal stores, among other elements .

Related Posts