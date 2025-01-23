Art & Bloom brings vibrant art, flowers together

By ARIANNA MacNEILL

Insider staff

Flowers and winter in New England don’t typically mix.

Like oil and water, the two are pretty much as opposite when it comes when living in a four-season state.

But, that’s where the Concord Garden Club is here to help. While many are headed to downtown Concord this weekend for Winter Fest — which promises ice sculptures, hot cocoa, and other

fun to be had while outdoors in January in New Hampshire — Art & Bloom offers a welcome contrast with vibrantly colored art, and just as brightly colored flowers.

The two coincide on timing, so even for those who love winter, it’s still possible to appreciate the blooms as a preview to what’s to come in a few months.

Art & Bloom sounds simple but has its own floral flavor: Local artists pair with florists to put their works together, the colors often complementing each other.

The event is set to be held in the Kimball Jenkins Estate starting Thursday at 266 N. Main St. from 2 p.m. to Saturday at 5 p.m.

A garden club preview is set for 1 p.m. Thursday just before the exhibit opens to the public; an opening reception is slated for 5–7 p.m. that evening.

RSVPs are encouraged but not necessary on the garden club’s website. The suggested donation is $10 to benefit the Kimball Jenkins Estate.

“As in previous years, the exhibit will feature floral arrangements created by members of the Garden Club, community members, and professional designers, each interpreting a work of art by members of the Women’s Caucus for Art: NH Chapter,” the garden club’s website says.

This event will be the conclusion to the garden club’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Related Posts