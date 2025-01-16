Winter Fest returns with food trucks

Concord’s Winter Fest returns next weekend, Friday, Jan. 24-Saturday, Jan. 25, and it’s bigger than ever.

In its seventh year, the event, put on by InTown Concord, will include its staple events, the ice-carving competition, but will now include a food truck festival and a hot cocoa tour.

The carving begins with demonstrations on Friday from 3-9 p.m. — sponsored ice carvings at the State House Lawn.

Saturday, Jan. 25

11 a.m. — Ice carving competition starts on the State House Lawn.

Food trucks on Capitol Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 p.m. — Ice carving competition ends.

3:30 p.m. — Awards announced.

4 p.m. — Festival ends.

A bunch of local businesses are taking part in the hot cocoa tour, new this year. It will run between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. There’s a limit of 75 entries, so early registration is encouraged. Mugs and passports can be picked up at the S’mores station at City Plaza.

