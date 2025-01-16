Magnify Voices Art Contest open for submissions

The New Hampshire Children’s System of Care (CSoC) is accepting submissions for the seventh annual Magnify Voices Expressive Art Contest. Open to students in grades five through 12, the contest invites youth to share creative works reflecting their experiences with and connections to mental health. Submissions will be accepted through April 20.

The contest, part of CSoC’s effort to raise awareness and reduce stigma around youth mental health, encourages artistic entries in various forms, including short videos, songs, performances, interpretive dances (two minutes or less), essays or poems (1,000 words or less), and visual designs such as sculptures, photographs, paintings, or dioramas.

“The Magnify Voices contest provides a forum for youth to share their stories and raise awareness about mental health,” said Deb Jutronic, committee member and NAMI New Hampshire Family Network Coordinator. “These works continue to make an impact as they are shared statewide, allowing the artists to engage with their communities.”

An exhibit featuring all submissions will take place at a celebration event on May 21, where 12 finalists will be announced. Each finalist will receive a $250 cash prize, and their work will be featured in an academic planner. The event will also include a People’s Choice Award, selected by audience vote.

Youth submissions help bring attention to the growing mental health crisis. According to the CDC, the percentage of high school students reporting feelings of sadness and hopelessness has risen significantly over the past decade, and NAMI reports that one in six U.S. youth experiences a mental health disorder annually.

Morgan, a high school junior, was awarded the People’s Choice Award in the 2024 Magnify Voices contest for a powerful essay about her mental health journey. “It seemed like the perfect way to take my darkness and turn it into light that could help guide others through their darkest times,” she wrote in her essay titled “When will it stop?” She added that “The Magnify Voices Art Contest is an event that not only celebrates the creativity of youth artists but also demonstrates the healing power that art brings. I am so grateful to have been a part of Magnify Voices. It has changed my life.”

For more information on the contest or to view past submissions, visit NHCSOC.org/magnify-voices.

