Janelle Drake spreads inclusivity across region

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Janelle Drake. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you?

35

Where do you live?

Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I work as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at Setra Systems, designing systems that measure air pressure. These sensors and systems are used in hospital care, building HVAC automation, semiconductor manufacturing, and other applications.

Where did you go to school?

I was in the Machine Shop program at Nashoba Valley Technical High School in Westford, Massachusetts.

What organizations are you involved with?

I’m the co-founder of The Affirming Spaces Project, a nonprofit organization that trains New England businesses on gender-inclusive practices to help make welcoming spaces for people of all gender identities and presentations. Once trained, we put the businesses on our website and social media pages as a free tool for the transgender community and their allies to find safe and welcoming places to patronize. Since we launched in August 2021, we’ve trained almost 90 businesses!

I’m also on the board of directors for both The Key Foundation (TKF) and the WPI Alumni Association (WPIAA). TKF raises money to support youth camping programs like Boy Scouts of America and 4-H through programs like scholarships for camp staff and grants to improve summer camp programs. WPIAA plans events for the WPI alumni population and serves as a bridge between the alumni, students, and school.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord?

When I’m in Concord, I almost always stop at Teatotaller. I love grabbing boba tea and some baked goods before continuing my day. If I have more free time, I’ll go to Lilise Designer Resale (LDR) to search for some cool fashion pieces.

What’s your favorite memory in Concord?

After a CYPN event, I went out to dinner with friends and was telling them about how in the ska music scene, there’s a dance called “skanking,” which has limbs going everywhere. As we left the restaurant, one friend wanted to learn the dance, so I taught her. We were just laughing away on the sidewalk while dancing, having the time of our lives. Late-night random silliness is the best!

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord?

Street Restaurant is awesome. The menu is a little eclectic, with options for every type of appetite, but everything is packed with flavor! One of my favorites is the Crispy Rice Cake.

What do you like to do for fun?

I play baritone saxophone in a New Orleans-style brass band year-round and play multiple instruments with a cover band for a yearly Key Foundation fundraiser. I love to play board games with friends, with Ticket to Ride being one of my favorites!

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself!

I’m a self-taught wood-burning artist (also known as pyrography). During the pandemic, I enjoyed surprising friends with customized art pieces sent by mail to help keep spirits bright. Pieces during that time included pet portraits, scenes from recent weddings, and elements of a friend’s favorite Dungeons and Dragons character.

