Jan. 16, 2000: The number of cardiac surgeries at the New England Heart Institute in Manchester has dropped by 17% since the opening of rival centers in Concord and Portsmouth. The Manchester hospital has fought to prevent Concord and Portsmouth from performing heart surgeries since 1995, when they first asked the state for permission.

Jan. 16, 1944: All flying and ground school aviation training is suddenly called to a halt at Concord Airport. A private flying school under contract with the government had turned out more than 650 pilots for the War Training Service.

Jan. 16, 1991: New Hampshire, along with the rest of the world, watches the start of the television war as U.S. missiles rain on Iraq.

Jan. 17, 2003: A committee reviewing the Diocese of Manchester’s sexual abuse policy calls for greater laity involvement in the Catholic Church’s internal affairs, more thorough screening of priests, and the creation of a central database of church personnel records. The recommendations follow nearly four months of investigations by the 12-person panel, appointed by Bishop John McCormack, into the diocese’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by priests.

Jan. 17, 2001: New Hampshire Public Radio announces plans to scrap its classical and jazz programming in favor of news and arts-oriented features. The change in format will prompt a lot of angry letters to the editor, but NHPR will go on to enjoy a record fundraising campaign.

Jan. 17, 2000: New Hampshire celebrates its first official Martin Luther King Day, joining the other 49 states in so honoring the slain civil rights leader. Capping 20 years of political battles, the Legislature approved the holiday the previous May, and Gov. Jeanne Shaheen signed it into law in June.

Jan. 17, 1726: Massachusetts grants permission to settle the area that will become Concord. A supervising committee screens would-be settlers. It wants just 100 families.

Jan. 18, 1742: John McColley is born in Hillsboro, the settlement’s first-born child. Years later, the settlement’s proprietor and namesake, Col. John Hill, will offer McColley and Elizabeth Gibson, Hillsboro’s first-born female, 100 acres if they agree to marry and settle in the town. They will accept the offer.

Jan. 18, 1982: New Hampshire is rattled by the worst earthquake in 42 years. In Concord, a city council meeting has just gotten underway. As Mayor David Coeyman gavels the meeting to order, the windows begin shaking, and papers begin shuffling. “I will always remember this,” Coeyman says.

Related Posts