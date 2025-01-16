Celebrating the state’s natural beauty

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is hosting For the Love of My Ancestral Home, a solo art exhibit by Wakefield, Mass., artist Leslie Scott-Lysan. The exhibit features paintings inspired by New Hampshire’s natural beauty and is open to the public for free through January and February at the Forest Society’s Conservation Center, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. Viewing hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but visitors are encouraged to call 603-224-9945 before arriving, as the exhibit space may be booked for meetings or events.

The show highlights Scott-Lysan’s deep personal and ancestral connection to New Hampshire, where her family roots trace back to the 1800s. A portion of proceeds from art sales will benefit the Forest Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to land conservation and sustainable forestry in New Hampshire.

Scott-Lysan’s artwork reflects her lifelong experiences in the Granite State, where she has spent time fishing, hiking, canoeing, and skiing. Many pieces in the exhibit were created during her camping trips in the White Mountains and Great North Woods. “I’ve been traveling to New Hampshire since I was a newborn,” she said. “My emotional bond to the state comes through in my paintings. Supporting the Forest Society aligns with my love for the forests and landscapes that inspire my work.”

Working in oils, acrylics, cold wax, and mixed media, Scott-Lysan is known for her impressionist plein air paintings and textured abstracts. Her recent explorations include cold wax and oil paint techniques, blending her love for color and texture with themes of nature and spirituality.

Her paintings have been featured in juried shows across New England, including exhibits with the North Shore Arts Association, Rockport Art Association and Museum, and Cambridge Art Association. Her awards and national recognitions include:

North Shore Arts Association Janice Turner Memorial Award for Excellence in Oil Painting, Bridging the Merrimac.

2022 Exhibit New England in Gloucester, MA.

Fort Point Channel Landmark: Boston Wharf Company oil painting juried into the national 20th Frances N. Roddy Open Competition at Concord Art (MA) Rockport Art Association and Museum (MA), 2023 National Juried Show, mixed media painting “Winter Woods: First Snow” Scott-Lysan’s work has appeared in publications such as Northshore Magazine and WCVB-TV Boston’s Chronicle. Her paintings have been displayed at New Hampshire venues like the Wolfeboro Public Library and resorts in Bartlett and North Conway. A defining moment in Scott-Lysan’s artistic journey came during a 2006 trip to Monhegan Island, Maine, where she rekindled her passion for painting after a 30-year hiatus. Inspired by the island’s artists, she began sketching with watercolor pencils and later studied with prominent New England artists, including Mary Taggart, Aline Ordman, and Debra Claffey. Scott-Lysan’s work reflects her connection to creation and gratitude for the natural world. Her paintings capture the interplay of light, color, and texture, celebrating the beauty of New Hampshire’s landscapes. The Forest Society, founded in 1901, is a nonprofit organization that protects over 190,000 acres of New Hampshire landscapes. It owns more than 190 forest reservations, manages conservation easements statewide, and promotes sustainable forestry and land conservation. To view Scott-Lysan’s work online or inquire about commissions, visit lesliescott-lysan.com. For more information about the Forest Society and its mission, visit forestsociety.org. The exhibit offers a chance to experience Scott-Lysan’s vivid interpretation of New Hampshire’s natural beauty while supporting the preservation of its forests and landscapes.



