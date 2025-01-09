Concord artists Laura Morrison and Maureen Redmond-Scura will present their bead and fiber art in a two-person exhibition, Stitched Together: Friendship, Feminism, and Craft, at the Two Villages Art Society in Contoocook. The show opens Jan. 11 at the gallery, located at 846 Main Street.

The exhibit explores themes of friendship, feminism, and craft through complementary works by the two artists, who draw inspiration from nature and women’s roles in society. Morrison, a mixed-media fiber artist, combines traditional techniques such as felting, weaving, and embroidery to create sculptures and wall works. Redmond-Scura, a bead artist, crafts jewelry and three-dimensional objects, often incorporating symbolic materials like feathers and stones.

The opening reception will take place Jan. 11 from noon to 2 p.m., featuring music by pop-folk artist Kimayo.

Morrison has exhibited her work nationally and contributed to New Hampshire’s arts community as past president of the National Women’s Caucus for Art and a former gallery director. Redmond-Scura, a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, is known for her innovative beadwork and commitment to advancing craft standards.

The gallery is open to the public free of charge Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The current exhibit, A Celebration of Light: Winter Members Show & Sale, runs through Dec. 28.

For more information, visit Two Villages Art Society’s website.

Related Posts