Prescott Farm Events

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center has announced its New Year lineup of programs designed to help the community restore, rebalance, and learn — in nature, whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, explore the outdoors, or reconnect with the natural world. See registration details at http://www.prescottfarm.org.

Introduction to Home Cheesemaking

Date: Jan. 11

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Discover the basics of cheesemaking and create your own delicious, homemade cheese.

Winter Tree ID

Sharpen your skills in identifying trees without their leaves by examining bark, buds, and other features. Spaces are limited for these unique, hands-on programs, so early registration is encouraged.

More to Explore

Prescott Farm also offers free access to its trails, open daily from dawn to dusk, and a variety of Community Connections Programs to engage the local community with the natural world.

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering connections to the natural world through education and community programming.

Related Posts