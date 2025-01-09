Join Mickey on his search

By The Concord Insider - Jan 9, 2025 | 0 comments
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will bring its interactive and dynamic production to the SNHU Arena in Manchester from Jan. 9–12. The show promises a mix of captivating storytelling and aerial acrobatics, creating a multi-sensory experience for audiences.
Tickets for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers are available now, offering early access to secure prime seats before tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 1. Fans can still sign up to become Preferred Customers to receive the pre-sale offer code.
Join Mickey Mouse and friends on an exciting quest to rescue Tinker Bell, who has been captured by Captain Hook. The adventure follows a treasure map leading through iconic Disney stories. Guests will journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Coco, entering the Land of the Dead for a vibrant celebration featuring skeletons on sway poles.
The show also features hilarious antics as pirates showcase flips,
tumbles, and stilt-walking skills to impress Captain Hook.
Audiences can sail away with Moana as she braves the ocean to face Te Ka, witness Aladdin’s magical journey, and dive under the sea with Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
The performance combines beloved Disney moments with incredible feats on the ice and in the air, making it a perfect family outing.
For tickets and more information, visit DisneyOnIce.com or contact the SNHU Arena box office.
Show Times
- Thursday, Jan. 9: 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 10: 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 11: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 12: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: SNHU Arena