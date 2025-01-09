Join Mickey on his search

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will bring its interactive and dynamic production to the SNHU Arena in Manchester from Jan. 9–12. The show promises a mix of captivating storytelling and aerial acrobatics, creating a multi-sensory experience for audiences.

Tickets for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers are available now, offering early access to secure prime seats before tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 1. Fans can still sign up to become Preferred Customers to receive the pre-sale offer code.

Join Mickey Mouse and friends on an exciting quest to rescue Tinker Bell, who has been captured by Captain Hook. The adventure follows a treasure map leading through iconic Disney stories. Guests will journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Coco, entering the Land of the Dead for a vibrant celebration featuring skeletons on sway poles.

The show also features hilarious antics as pirates showcase flips, ​ ​