A majestic ‘Beauty and the Beast JR’ stage show Manchester ’s Majestic

Manchester ’s Majestic Academy to perform one of Disney’s classics

Manchester’s Majestic Academy to perform one of Disney’s classics

The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. from Jan. 24 to 26 at the Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway, Derry. Adapted from the Broadway production and the Academy Award-winning film, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton.

The story follows Belle, a young woman in a small town, and the Beast, a cursed prince who must learn to love and be loved to break the spell. With timeless songs and a message of transformation and tolerance, this family-friendly production brings the magic of the classic tale to the stage.

The show is directed by Becca Antonakos-Belanger with musical direction by Emily Benjamin and features young performers from The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Performances are scheduled for:

Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (65 and older), and $12 for youth (17 and under). Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.majestictheatre.net, by calling the box office at 669-7469, or at the door before each performance.

The Majestic Theatre is a nonprofit community arts organization in New Hampshire. For more information, visit their website.

Related Posts