2025 ski and snowboard tour schedule

The Vertical Challenge has announced its 2025 family ski and snowboard tour schedule, featuring 25 races at 24 resorts across seven states. The schedule includes a special Valentine’s Day event at Cannon Mountain.

This marks the largest number of events for the Vertical Challenge (VC) since 2015. All races are free with the purchase of a lift ticket at the host resort.

Standard Daytime Events

Events will follow the traditional format:

Registration opens : 7:30 a.m.

: 7:30 a.m. Festival and sampling village starts : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Racing runs : 10 a.m. to noon

: 10 a.m. to noon Awards presented: 1:30 p.m.

Along with the Cannon Mountain event, the tour includes two other New Hampshire stops:

Pats Peak : Feb. 9

: Feb. 9 McIntyre: Feb. 15

“We’re thrilled to visit so many incredible resorts across New England and beyond,” said Heather Clifford, owner of the Vertical Challenge, said, “We’re especially excited to continue offering expanded adaptive categories, ensuring that every racer has the opportunity to compete and have fun. That’s what the VC is all about.”

Participants

Participants of all ages and skill levels will race on a giant slalom course. The tour’s adaptive skiing and snowboarding categories, introduced last year, will continue for the 2025 season. These include male and female divisions for:

Ages 12-and-under

Ages 13-19

Ages 20-30

Ages 31-and-up

Additional subdivisions exist for those using special equipment.

Supporting Charitable Causes

In addition to the races, the Vertical Challenge supports charitable causes. Events in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will raise funds for local Make-A-Wish chapters, while Vermont races will benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports.

Registration

Racers can register in advance at ski-vc.com under the “Competitors” tab. NASTAR will handle racer registration and results.

Finals

The top three finishers in each category qualify for the finals, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at a location to be announced.

For more information and a full event schedule, visit the Vertical Challenge website.

