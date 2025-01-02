Theme shows for 2025 Artist Association

The Seacoast Artist Association in downtown Exeter has announced their 2025 Theme Show calendar, and all Seacoast artists are invited to enter. All themes are announced ahead of time, so artists have plenty of time to create. Members receive half-price entry, so now is the perfect time to join or renew. This can be done in person at the gallery or online at seacoastartist.org.

The first show of the year is “Winter Wonderment.” You can submit up to 2 pieces of framed work with a wire hanger, up to 16″ x 20″. For members, $10 per piece up to two pieces. Pieces over 16″ x 20″ count as 2 pieces. You may enter one large (under 22″ x 26″) and one small. See complete details on the website seacoastartist.org, where you will also find the form to bring with you at drop-off.

Email your submission by Jan. 3 with your name, phone number, and label information (title, medium, and price), along with a good jpeg for publicity if you have one, to themeshowsubmissions@seacoastartist.org. Drop-off is Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (only). A committee chooses Best in Show, and the winner receives a free entry in a future Theme Show.

There will be a Second Friday artist reception on Jan. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., where attendees can vote for the People’s Choice. Artists are encouraged to attend and add something to their refreshment tables, and there will be a signup sheet at drop-off. This month’s entertainment will be provided by Seacoast favorite Green Heron, featuring Betsy Heron on fiddle, banjo, and vocals, and Scott Heron on guitar, banjo, and vocals. The music of Green Heron stretches across the entire folk landscape of old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Celtic, and blues.

In February, there will be a Valentine-themed show, “All Heart.” Drop-off is Jan. 25 when pick-up happens for the January show. Emails are due Jan. 24. The Second Friday reception falls on Valentine’s Day, so the reception will be especially festive! See the entire theme show schedule at seacoastartist.org and in the flyer at the gallery.

The Seacoast Artist Association is located in historic downtown Exeter at 130 Water Street. Post-holiday hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Parking is free. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Email the gallery at gallery@seacoastartist.org with questions.

