Historical Society to host talk on democracy

The Pembroke Historical Society will present “Why Democracy,” a talk by Dr. Joshua Duclos of St. Paul’s School, on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Pembroke Town Library, 313 Pembroke St.

The presentation will explore the concept of democracy, historical and contemporary criticisms of it, and arguments supporting its value. Dr. Duclos, a humanities professor at St. Paul’s School, is a former Fulbright scholar and the author of Wilderness, Morality, and Value.

This event is free and open to the public. It is part of a series co-sponsored by the Pembroke Town Library, the Pembroke Historical Society, and the Friends of the Pembroke Library. The program is underwritten by New Hampshire Humanities with support from the National Council on the Humanities.

For more information on the event, call 603-485-7851. ​

