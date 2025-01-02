FIT4MOM celebrates expansion to Concord

Concord moms are about to get a new community.

FIT4MOM – the nation’s largest wellness company with programs exclusively designed for moms – expands its presence with its newest location in the Concord-Kearsarge area, currently the only FIT4MOM location in New Hampshire.

A grand opening class will be held at the Boys & Girls Club (55 Bradley St., Concord) on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m.; this will include a free Stroller Strides class, giveaways, prizes, and refreshments. Lianne Roux and Anne Laraia will be on hand to meet fellow mamas and lead the fun stroller-based total body workout.

Roux and Laraia are sisters-in-law and close friends. Over the years, they have bonded over their passion for strength in womanhood, and after becoming moms, they bonded over strength in motherhood. Previously involved with the FIT4MOM village in Connecticut, they decided to bring this powerful and special fitness community to New Hampshire.

They are both certified pre-and post-natal fitness instructors and are excited about building a village of moms centered around fitness and wellness.

“We are thrilled to bring the amazing FIT4MOM community to women and mamas in Concord,” said Roux and Laraia.

“FIT4MOM creates a supportive community focused on well-being and fitness that can ultimately change the trajectory of your life, and we are honored to lead moms in gaining strength in motherhood.”

Any and every mom or mom-to-be is welcome to attend the free Grand Opening event on Jan. 22 at 55 Bradley St., Concord. For more information, visit concord.fit4mom.com or email concord-kearsarge@fit4mom.com.

Related Posts