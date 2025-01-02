“Annie” comes to Concord

RB Professional, a branch of RB Productions, will present a production of Annie at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord this January. The show will feature a mix of professional actors and local community performers in a heartwarming tale of hope and resilience.

Performances will take place in the Chubb Theatre, located at 44 S. Main Street, Concord. Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

(doors open at 6 p.m.) Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. (doors open at 12 p.m.)

(doors open at 12 p.m.) Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Annie follows the story of a spirited orphan searching for her family, accompanied by beloved songs like “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” and “Easy Street.” The production combines professional expertise with community enthusiasm for a collaborative experience.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Capitol Center for the Arts website or box office.

Related Posts