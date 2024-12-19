Players offer free workshops

Enhance theatre skills for all ages during these 2025 classes

The Community Players of Concord (CPC) will offer a series of free workshops designed to develop and enhance theater skills for participants of all levels. Running from December through June, the workshops cover topics such as acting, set design, and Shakespeare. All sessions take place at the Players’ Studio.

To reserve a spot, email Cindy Dickinson at cynthia.dickinson@communityplayersofconcord.org, specifying the workshops you wish to attend and including a phone number.

Workshop Schedule

Emotions and Acting

Presented by Wayland Bunnell

Dates TBD

Explore the emotional dimensions of acting in this one-day workshop focusing on identifying, feeling, and projecting emotions.

Contact: wtarrytown@aol.com or call 603-668-5466.

Staging Scenes

Presented by Betty Lent

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

This interactive session explores effective scene staging, allowing participants to practice and understand choices in staging.

Contact: bettylent54@gmail.com.

Creating Your Backstory

Presented by Cindy Dickinson

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, 9 a.m.–noon

Learn to create a detailed backstory for your character, enhancing depth and authenticity in your performance.

Contact: cynthia.dickinson@communityplayersofconcord.org.

Set Design: Theory & Practice

Presented by Wally Pineault and Jim Webber

Saturday, Mar. 15, 2025, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Dive into set design essentials, including theory, communication, budgeting, and collaboration with technical teams.

Contact: jbw1026@aol.com or wpineault@comcast.net.

Shakespeare’s Comic Wit

Presented by Betty Lent

Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Discover the humor in Shakespeare’s comedies through hands-on exploration and staging. No prior experience required.

Contact: bettylent54@gmail.com.

Scenery Construction

Presented by Rick Silverberg

Tuesday, May 6, 13, and 20, 2025, 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Learn hands-on scenery construction techniques, including the use of tools and building materials, while creating flats and platforms.

Contact: rsilverberg54@gmail.com.

Singing Songs

Presented by Wayland Bunnell

Spring Date TBD

A one-day session covering phrasing, subtext, and emotional expression in singing, with an accompanist.

Contact: wtarrytown@aol.com or call 603-668-5466.

About CPC Instructors

Workshop leaders include experienced CPC members and professionals with extensive backgrounds in directing, acting, design, and construction.

For more details on individual workshops, contact the listed presenters. Join CPC to sharpen your skills and connect with the local theater community. ​

