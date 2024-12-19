Local author’s novel is finalist for two awards

“Beautiful and Terrible Things” by S.M. Stevens, published by Black Rose Writing, has been named a finalist in two major book competitions: the 2024 “Shelf Unbound” Best Indie Book Competition and the 2024 American Writing Awards.

The “Shelf Unbound” competition selected the novel as one of five finalists across all genres, with awards based on creativity, writing quality, originality, and impact. The winners are featured in the Winter 2024 issue of the magazine, which reaches over 125,000 readers worldwide. The issue includes a four-page spread on Stevens, featuring an author interview, biography, and excerpt from the novel.

“This recognition, spanning all genres, is a great honor,” Stevens said.

In the American Writing Awards, “Beautiful and Terrible Things” was named a finalist in the LGBTQ+ category. This competition evaluates books on storytelling ability, pacing, character development, and overall impact. The novel, which features a diverse group of six friends, including two LGBTQ+ characters, was selected from a record number of submissions across 82 categories.

About the novel

Published in July 2024, the “Beautiful and Terrible Things” (ISBN 978-1-68513-447-1, $24.95) explores contemporary social issues through the interconnected lives of its characters. It has earned multiple accolades, including Honorable Mention in the Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest and finalist status in the 2024 American Fiction Awards.

Available in trade paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats, the novel is distributed through major retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.

About the author

S.M. Stevens, a Washington, N.H., resident and board member of the Monadnock Writers’ Group, began writing fiction during personal health crises. Her previous works include Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and the award-winning novelette The Wallace House of Pain. Learn more at AuthorSM-Stevens.com.

For more information, visit Black-RoseWriting.com

