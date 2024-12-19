Last-minute holiday gifts

By ARIANNA MacNEILL

Insider staff

The holidays are so close that you can almost hear the faint ring of bells worn by Santa’s reindeer as he glides through the sky.

But for those of us who play Santa (because there’s a little bit of holiday spirit in us all, right?), and also procrastinate, finding those last-minute gifts can feel a tad stressful.

That’s where we at the Insider have you covered! Luckily, Concord has a unique blend of shops with a variety of items for you to choose from, because what makes a good mother-in-law gift anyway? You have many options:

Walking into Viking House provides the unique experience of being able to buy European products without having to step on a plane.

For the loved one constantly trying to battle the cold of a New England winter, the shop has a variety of warm weather gear – fluffy hats, not-so-fluffy yet still warm-looking hats, and mittens and gloves coming from as far away as Poland and Sweden.

That foodie friend on your list may love some fresh cheese, while any children in your life may enjoy one of the store’s variety of toys.

Venturing into Pitchfork Records is always a musical adventure. From used vinyl to new jams, the store – it marked 50 years downtown this year! – has many selections for even the most unique tastes of music-loving friends. Or, maybe you’d like to gift someone with their own music setup. They have a variety of turntables, too. Plus there are used CDs and DVDs, for those who prefer multiple forms of physical media.

Or maybe you’re shopping for that friend whose nose is always in a book. Gibson’s caters to the newest readers to those always scanning the New York Times bestsellers list. The popular bookstore offers fiction, non-fiction, travel guides, coffee table books to leaf through, and more. In addition, the staff of booksellers is always happy to make a recommendation.

Plus, there’s the café to pick up a hot beverage of choice or treat, to enjoy yourself while you shop for others.

For those of us who like to give active gifts, why not the movies? Red River Theatres is the prime place for film in Concord, especially after the renovations earlier this year, adding peace. Red River has gift cards, and for a movie buff there’s now at least one reason to just look for a silver screen in front of the fireplace (unless you’re into the horror movie, then we digress).

From whimsical darlings to practical tastes, Red River caters to many tastes. Plus the seats are comfy, always a win.

For the outdoor enthusiast, shopping for gifts under the tree or finding recently marked off-price retail gear and attire. From Sierra to Loudon Road, just down the street, the time-honored family tradition is everything you need to throw rugs or boots to hit on the open road.

And then Joe King’s has everything you need to keep their feet comfy and dry. Try the cellar if you are looking for a last-minute deal on a budget. Further down Main Street, United Shoe Repair offers leather goods made right here in New Hampshire from Deerfield Leathers. The slippers are awesome (trust us) and the belts will last longer than your car.

Happy holidays!

