CCA Events

Here’s what’s coming up at the Capitol Center for the Arts through the end of the month:
Buzz Ball
- 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Chubb Theatre
deSol
- 7:30 p.m., Dec. 20, BNH Stage
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
- 8 p.m., Dec. 20, Chubb Theatre
Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 21, BNH Stage
Zach Nugent’s Dead Set
- 8 p.m., Dec. 27, Chubb Theatre
R-Rated Comedy Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr.
- 8 p.m., Dec. 28, BNH Stage
Joe Gatto: Let’s Get Into It featuring Mark Jigargjian
- 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Chubb Theatre
The Big Easy New Year’s Eve
- 8 p.m., Dec. 31, BNH Stage