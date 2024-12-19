CCA Events

Here’s what’s coming up at the Capitol Center for the Arts through the end of the month:

Buzz Ball

7 p.m., Dec. 19, Chubb Theatre

deSol

7:30 p.m., Dec. 20, BNH Stage

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

8 p.m., Dec. 20, Chubb Theatre

Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas

2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 21, BNH Stage

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set

8 p.m., Dec. 27, Chubb Theatre

R-Rated Comedy Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr.

8 p.m., Dec. 28, BNH Stage

Joe Gatto: Let’s Get Into It featuring Mark Jigargjian

7 p.m., Dec. 30, Chubb Theatre

The Big Easy New Year’s Eve

8 p.m., Dec. 31, BNH Stage

