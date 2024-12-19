Dec. 19

Concord Handmade Pop-Up Shop: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join Concord Handmade for handmade goods from 30+ artists local to New England. Open at 3 Bicentennial Sq., Concord. concordhandmade@gmail.com.

Technology One on One: 9 a.m. to noon. 30-minute one-on-one session where participants can ask questions on any device (computer, phone, or tablet). Call 603-228-6630 to register. $15. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.

Dec. 20

CCMS Student Recitals: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.

Dec. 21

CCMS String Department Student Recital: 6 to 7 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.

Heather Pierson: 7 p.m. BNH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.

Service of Lessons and Carols: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. St Paul's Church, 21 Centre St., Concord. (603) 224-2523. office@stpaulsconcord.org.

Dec. 23

Concord Handmade Pop-Up Shop: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Join Concord Handmade for handmade goods from 30+ artists local to New England. Open at 3 Bicentennial Sq., Concord. concordhandmade@gmail.com.

