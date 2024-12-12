Mill Falls at the Lake to Host Breakfast with Santa

Mill Falls at the Lake in Meredith invites families to join Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14. This new holiday event offers a festive morning of delicious food, cheerful activities, and a magical visit from Santa Claus in a beautifully decorated setting.

The event will feature a holiday breakfast buffet, ornament-making, and cookie decorating, providing fun for all ages. Children will have the chance to share their Christmas wishes with Santa, and families can capture the moment with photos in a festive backdrop, creating cherished memories.

“Breakfast with Santa is a highlight of the holiday season,” said Barbara Beckwith, General Manager at Mill Falls at the Lake. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, celebrate traditions, and enjoy the magic of Christmas in the heart of Meredith.”

Located in a winter wonderland setting, the event is designed to create an immersive holiday experience. Families can enjoy the festive atmosphere while connecting with the spirit of the season.

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are $25 per adult (ages 13 and up), $15 per child (ages 3–12), and $5 for infants and toddlers (ages 2 and under). Seating is limited, and reservations are highly recommended.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit millfalls.com or contact the EKAL Activity Center at 603-677-8646.

Mill Falls at the Lake, located in Meredith, offers a variety of experiences in a charming lakeside setting. This holiday event promises to bring the joy of Christmas to life for families and children of all ages. Don’t miss the chance to create special holiday moments at this memorable event.

