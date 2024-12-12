CYPN professional of the month: Rae Easter supports the music community

Merrimack native gives back through the arts

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Rae Easter. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you?

29

Where do you live?

Concord

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do.

I am Development Manager at the Capital Center for the Arts, where I’ve been for just about two years. I love development work and the way it connects me to so many different people. Whether we’re hosting a musical performance or a film, I really believe in the CCA’s mission to bring high-quality performances and entertainment to everyone. It’s so rewarding, and when your “office” is a theater, it’s also a lot of fun to learn what kind of shows/artists people like, adding to the surprise and joy of seeing someone smile as they walk into the theater.

What organizations are you involved with?

Singing is a huge part of my life. I sing with two choirs in Concord. I am a singer in the Concord Chorale, where I am Board member as well as Chair of the Fundraising Committee. I also sing as a section leader with the choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. I’m so grateful for both opportunities to be a part of the music community in Concord.

Where did you go to school?

I grew up in Merrimack, NH, and went to Merrimack Elementary Schools, then stayed in the Merrimack School District through to Merrimack High School. I attended Endicott College in Beverly, MA, where I graduated with a BA in liberal studies and minored in English.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord?

I’m a morning person, so the early brightness of my day always brings me joy. I love to find new coffee shops or places to have an easy breakfast.

What do you like to do for fun?

I love to write for fun in my free time! I enjoy running, hiking, cooking, and going to the movies. Spending time with my friends and family, I love being able to enjoy all these things as a group.

Who would you really like to meet?

I would love to meet more local artists and coaches! Concord voices really spark joy for me, and I think hearing about how people shape their work adds so much to our community.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally?

I found out about CYPN through previous jobs and attended my first event a couple of years ago. Even as a new visitor to the Concord area, CYPN really helped me meet new people and get out of my comfort zone. It helped me learn about what Concord has to offer in terms of activities, events, and opportunities in business and the arts.

CYPN is a free program of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. CYPN hosts monthly events, such as their monthly networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, at True Brew Barista. Pre-registration is encouraged at concordnhchamber.com.

