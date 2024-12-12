Dec. 12
- Concord Handmade Pop-Up Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Concord Handmade, 7 South Main St., Concord. Handmade art and goods from 20+ artists locally and from across the nation. concordhandmade.com.
- Crafting By: The Art of Optimism Exhibit: 5 to 7 p.m., League of NH Craftsmen, 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Gene-O-Rit: 10:30 a.m., Free. A genealogy class, Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord.
- Peter Yarrow: 7 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord. $49.50+. ccanh.com.
Dec. 13
- Amy Marina & Nikki Glaser: 7 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. $49+. ccanh.com.
- Concord Handmade Pop-Up Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Concord Handmade, 7 South Main St., Concord. Handmade art and goods from 20+ artists locally and from across the nation. concordhandmade.com.
- Crafting By: The Art of Optimism Exhibit: 5 to 7 p.m., League of NH Craftsmen, 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Monthly Matinees: 2 p.m., Free, Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. genealogy@concordnh.gov.
- The Nutcracker Act II: 7:30 p.m., Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. $23-$25. concordcityauditorium.org.
Dec. 14
- 15th Annual Festival of Trees: 4 to 8 p.m., Free. St. Paul’s School Chapel Art Center, 603 Pleasant St., Concord.
- Amy Marina & Nikki Glaser: 7 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. $49+. ccanh.com.
- Concord Handmade Pop-Up Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Concord Handmade, 7 South Main St., Concord. Handmade art and goods from 20+ artists locally and from across the nation. concordhandmade.com.
- Crafting By: The Art of Optimism Exhibit: 5 to 7 p.m., League of NH Craftsmen, 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Holiday Folk Concert: 7 p.m., $25. South Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord.
- The Nutcracker Act II: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. $23-$25. concordcityauditorium.org.
- The Nutcracker: 4 p.m., Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St., Franklin. $20+. franklinoperahouse.org.
- UME Instrument Group: 10 a.m., $5. 70 Canterbury Rd., Concord. concordcommunitymusic.org.
- Holiday Tea with Sugar Plum Fairy Friend: 12 to 1 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Rd., Concord. $10. hatboxnh.com.
- Men’s Retreat: 8 a.m., Christ the King Parish, St. John the Evangelist, 72 South Main St., Concord. 603-225-2131.
- Winter Cheer: Concord Chorale: 7 p.m., South Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord. $23+. concordchorale.org.
- Taylor Swift Dance Night at The Bank of NH Stage: 8 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord. $15. ccanh.com.
Dec. 15
- Wreaths Across America in Concord Cemeteries: 9 a.m. to noon, Concord.
- A Who-Ville Christmas: 2 to 4 p.m., Join the Whoville fun! Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St., Franklin. $10+. franklinoperahouse.org, 603-934-1901.
- Mary Fahl (former lead singer of October Project) & Mary Fahl Band: 8 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord. $39.50+. ccanh.com.
- The Nutcracker Act II: 2 to 4 p.m., Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. $23-$25. concordcityauditorium.org.
- Safe Haven Ballet with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: 4 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. $29+. ccanh.com.
- Christmas Pub Crawl: 2 to 6 p.m., NH State House Concord, Concord. Free admission. ConcordNHChamber.com.
- Holiday Favorites: Mary Fahl, former lead singer of October Project, with Mary Fahl Band: 8 p.m., Bank of NH Stage. $39.50+.
Dec. 16
- Concord Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., League of NH Craftsmen, 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Race and Justice Conversations: Black & Media Madness: Staying Informed: 7 to 8 p.m., Concord. Free. Contact 603-228-0585.