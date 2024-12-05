Trio to perform at fundraiser

Electric Earth Concerts Presents the Horszowski Trio

Electric Earth Concerts will present the acclaimed Horszowski Trio on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. This event serves as EEC’s annual fundraiser, supporting its programming and outreach activities. Admission is a minimum donation of $65 per person.

The Horszowski Trio, featuring violin, cello, and piano, will perform works by Rebecca Clarke, Arnold Schoenberg, and Antonín Dvořák. Since their formation in 2011, the trio has received critical acclaim, being described as “eloquent and enthralling” (The Boston Globe) and “the most compelling American group to come on the scene” (The New Yorker).

In 2023, the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition established the “Horszowski Trio Prize” to honor the group’s contributions to chamber music. Their reputation as a dynamic force in the international music world has been solidified through accolades from Gramophone, The Los Angeles Times, and other international publications.

Tickets: Available online at electricearthconcerts.org or at the door (cash or check).

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: The Park Theatre, Jaffrey

Admission: $65 minimum donation per person

For more information, contact Joan Epro at 603-499-6216.

