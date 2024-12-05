Sally Cragin to discuss ‘Moon Sign Almanac’

Astrologer Sally Cragin to Present Moon Sign Almanac

Astrologer and author Sally Cragin will present the Moon Sign Almanac and discuss the influence of the moon phases on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord.

Cragin, a Llewellyn Worldwide author, will explain how the new and full moon phases in 2025 can guide decisions in daily life. From knowing the best times to clean, throw a party, or quit a bad habit, the moon’s phases offer valuable insights for timing actions. For those familiar with their sun signs, Cragin will share how to fine-tune decisions based on lunar cycles.

Cragin is the author of The Astrological Elements and Astrology On The Cusp, which have been widely sold in the U.S. and internationally. She contributes “New and Full Moon Forecasts” to Llewellyn’s Moon Sign Almanac each year.

In addition to her work in astrology, Cragin teaches writing, folklore, history, and theatre at Fitchburg State University and the Cambridge Center for Adult Education. An award-winning journalist, she also serves as a Councilor-at-large for the City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit gibsonsbookstore.com.

