Juston McKinney returns

Show is at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, Dec. 13

Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery will host acclaimed comedian Juston McKinney for an exclusive, intimate comedy night on Friday, Dec. 13. The show will take place at the winery, located at 72 Main St., Meredith, and will feature McKinney’s signature humor in a cozy venue seating just 60 guests.

The evening kicks off with a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner and drinks starting at 6 p.m. The performance begins at 7 p.m., with the bar remaining open throughout the show. The kitchen will close when McKinney takes the stage.

McKinney, a New Hampshire native, has a long list of comedic credits, including appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, and Comedy Central specials such as Parentally Challenged and On Mid-Life Support. His latest special, On the Bright Side, has received over a million views on YouTube, highlighting his ability to turn everyday life into laugh-out-loud comedy.

This show offers a rare chance to see McKinney in an intimate setting, far removed from the large theaters where he typically performs. The limited seating ensures that every guest will have an excellent view, creating a uniquely personal comedy experience.

Tickets for this special event are on sale now. Refunds are available up to five days before the event.

For tickets and additional details, visit hermit-woods.com/events or call 603-253-7968. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening of wine, food, and laughter with one of New Hampshire’s most celebrated comedians.

