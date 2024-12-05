The North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story

The North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story from Dec. 13-15. This reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic blends original music, traditional carols, supernatural elements, and striking visuals to tell the story of redemption with a haunting twist.

Written and directed by NCCA’s Executive Artistic Director Joel Mercier, the production transforms the intimate space at Jean’s Playhouse into Victorian London, utilizing its industrial setting to heighten the eerie atmosphere. After debuting to near sell-out audiences last year, the show has quickly become a holiday tradition in the White Mountains.

“We wanted to honor Dickens’ ghost story concept while adding something fresh and thrilling to the stage,” said Mercier. “Scrooge’s journey from isolation to reconnection resonates strongly in today’s society.”

The cast features 12 professional actors, including Ray Dudley reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge, Dana Cullinane as the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and Kristofer Holz as Jacob Marley. Additional cast members include Brandon Lee, John Marshall, Erin Clemente, and others. Four local children also join the production, including Elizabeth Sunderland as Tiny Tim.

The musical features a three-piece band with music direction by E. Renée Gamez, choreography by Katie Proulx, and scenic design by Andrew Stuart.

Performances run for one weekend only at Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln, NH. Tickets can be purchased at jeansplayhouse.com or by calling 603-745-2141. Don’t miss this unique holiday experience! ​

