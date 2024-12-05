Getting crafty

The annual Contoocook Artisans Holiday Craft Fair

The Contoocook Artisans Holiday Craft Fair will take place from Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 8, at the American Legion Post 81 E.R. Montgomery Event Center, 169 Bound Tree Road, Hopkinton. Admission is free.

This juried fine arts and crafts fair will feature over 30 local artisans offering a wide variety of handmade items. Shoppers can find gifts for the home, baked goods, maple syrup and honey, baskets, dolls, wooden crafts, jewelry, leather goods, clothing, oilcloth accessories and handbags, felted treasures, pottery, photography, soaps, folk art, beadwork, quilts, Shaker-style items, Christmas ornaments, and more.

Fair hours:

Friday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information, email contoocookartisansnh@gmail.com.

