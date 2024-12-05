Get your gifts before the holiday crunch

Shop Downtown on Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Downtown Peterborough invites residents and visitors to start their holiday shopping early during its First Friday shopping event on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. and later. Local businesses, galleries, and restaurants will stay open late, offering unique gifts, seasonal treats, and festive experiences.
The event includes the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber’s annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. in Putnam Park, followed by caroling. Santa Claus will greet visitors at the Town House from 5 to 7 p.m., with complimentary cookies, cocoa, and photo opportunities.
Participating Businesses Include:
- The Apothecary: Holiday shopping essentials.
- Ava Marie’s Chocolates: Handcrafted chocolates and ice cream.
- Dogs on Depot: Seasonal gifts for pets.
- diVINE on Main: Extended hours with snacks, sips, and gift certificates.
- Joseph’s Coat: Artisan-made clothing, jewelry, and gifts.
- Monadnock Center for History and Culture: Free museum admission and a curated gift shop featuring local goods.
- NiduStudio/Tribals: Japanese Furoshiki gift wrapping demonstration.
- Peterborough Town Library: Holiday Trees display and Prism Painters’ art opening.
- Toadstool Bookshop: Books for everyone on your list.
Dining Options Include:
Cooper’s Hill Irish Pub, Harlow’s Pub, and Waterhouse Restaurant, which offers igloo dining.
Additional activities include yoga at Tria Yoga (5:30–6:30 p.m.) and live music at Twelve Pine Café (5–6 p.m.), accompanied by complimentary wine tasting starting at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Pelagia Vincent at pelagiavincent@earthlink.net. Enjoy ample free parking and support local businesses while celebrating the season in Peterborough.