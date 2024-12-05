Ellis Paul and Radoslav Lorkovic to Perform at Bass Hall

Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul and pianist Radoslav Lorkovic will perform at Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center in Peterborough on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Ellis Paul, a celebrated figure in contemporary folk music, has built an incredible 30-year career with 20 albums, 15 Boston Music Awards, and performances at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Newport Folk Festival. Known for his poetic storytelling, Paul’s songs blend personal experiences with universal themes, offering insights into the human condition through love, redemption, and the celebration of heroes.

Radoslav Lorkovic, a pianist whose style fuses classical, jazz, blues, and soul, will join Paul for this special performance. Born in Croatia and raised in the United States, Lorkovic has toured globally, appearing at events such as the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival and Prairie Home Companion.

Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door (cash or checks only). For tickets and more information, visit the Monadnock Center’s website. ​

