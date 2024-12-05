Calendar

By - Dec 5, 2024 | 0 comments

Event Calendar:

Dec. 5

  • Bach’s Lunch: “Harmonious Heights” by Zefira Trio: 12:10–12:50 p.m., Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.
  • Books & Brew: 5:30 p.m., Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
  • Concord Fall Leaf Collection: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Craft Apprentice Program Capstone Exhibition: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
  • Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism Exhibition: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
  • Great Rivers of Europe at Holiday Time: 10–11 a.m., $5. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
  • Healing Yoga: 8:30–9:30 a.m., $55. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
  • STEAM for Littles: 10 a.m., Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.

Dec. 6

  • Concord Fall Leaf Collection: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism Exhibition: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
  • First Friday – Go Green Concord: 4–8 p.m. katesullivan324@gmail.com.
  • Grand Funk Railroad: 7:30 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
  • Jordan TW Trio & Mairéad Nesbitt Celtic Violinist: 7:30 p.m., BNH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.
  • Mairéad Nesbitt: 7:30 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
  • Midnight Merriment 2024/Parade of Lights: 5 p.m., Downtown Concord.
  • NHFPI’s 9th Annual Conference: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., $25–$50. Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Dr., Concord. events@nhfpi.org.
  • Super Stellar Friday: Newton’s Laws of Gravity, with Dave McDonald: 6:30 p.m., McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. (603) 271-7827.

Dec. 7

  • Christmas with the Cows: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Brookford Farm, 250 W Rd., Canterbury.
  • Family Program: Giant Steps Across New Hampshire: 2–4 p.m., Free. NH Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. (603) 228-6688.
  • House Lights: 8 p.m., The Shaskeen, 909 Elm St., Concord.
  • Meet Santa at The Paper Store!: 10 a.m.–noon, Free. The Paper Store, 68 Fort Eddy Rd., Concord. (603) 225-6767.
  • The Met Live in HD: 7 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
  • New England Irish Harp Orchestra: 1:30 p.m., Free. City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
  • Roomful of Blues: 8 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
  • St. Nicholas Fair: 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Free. Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Eastman St., Concord. (603) 848-7444.
  • Storytime Stations at the Heights: 9:30 a.m., Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
  • Top of the World: 7 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.

Dec. 8

  • Capital Jazz Orchestra: 4 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
  • Christmas with the Cows: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Brookford Farm, 250 W Rd., Canterbury.
  • Community Players of Concord Auditions for “The Gods of Comedy”: 6:30–8:30 p.m., Concord Community Players Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Rd., Concord. bettylent54@gmail.com.
  • Nefesh Mountain: 2 p.m., The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Concord. ​
More From This Issue

Author: The Concord Insider

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2024 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright