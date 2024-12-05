Event Calendar:
Dec. 5
- Bach’s Lunch: “Harmonious Heights” by Zefira Trio: 12:10–12:50 p.m., Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.
- Books & Brew: 5:30 p.m., Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
- Concord Fall Leaf Collection: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Craft Apprentice Program Capstone Exhibition: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism Exhibition: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Great Rivers of Europe at Holiday Time: 10–11 a.m., $5. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
- Healing Yoga: 8:30–9:30 a.m., $55. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
- STEAM for Littles: 10 a.m., Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
Dec. 6
- Concord Fall Leaf Collection: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism Exhibition: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- First Friday – Go Green Concord: 4–8 p.m. katesullivan324@gmail.com.
- Grand Funk Railroad: 7:30 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- Jordan TW Trio & Mairéad Nesbitt Celtic Violinist: 7:30 p.m., BNH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.
- Mairéad Nesbitt: 7:30 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- Midnight Merriment 2024/Parade of Lights: 5 p.m., Downtown Concord.
- NHFPI’s 9th Annual Conference: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., $25–$50. Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Dr., Concord. events@nhfpi.org.
- Super Stellar Friday: Newton’s Laws of Gravity, with Dave McDonald: 6:30 p.m., McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. (603) 271-7827.
Dec. 7
- Christmas with the Cows: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Brookford Farm, 250 W Rd., Canterbury.
- Family Program: Giant Steps Across New Hampshire: 2–4 p.m., Free. NH Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. (603) 228-6688.
- House Lights: 8 p.m., The Shaskeen, 909 Elm St., Concord.
- Meet Santa at The Paper Store!: 10 a.m.–noon, Free. The Paper Store, 68 Fort Eddy Rd., Concord. (603) 225-6767.
- The Met Live in HD: 7 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- New England Irish Harp Orchestra: 1:30 p.m., Free. City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
- Roomful of Blues: 8 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- St. Nicholas Fair: 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Free. Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Eastman St., Concord. (603) 848-7444.
- Storytime Stations at the Heights: 9:30 a.m., Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
- Top of the World: 7 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
Dec. 8
- Capital Jazz Orchestra: 4 p.m., Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- Christmas with the Cows: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Brookford Farm, 250 W Rd., Canterbury.
- Community Players of Concord Auditions for “The Gods of Comedy”: 6:30–8:30 p.m., Concord Community Players Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Rd., Concord. bettylent54@gmail.com.
- Nefesh Mountain: 2 p.m., The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Concord.