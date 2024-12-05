Artisans holiday shopping event

Warner Historical Society Hosts Annual Holiday Artisans Shopping Event

The Warner Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Artisans shopping event at the Upton Chandler House Museum, located at 10 West Main St. The open house runs on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features a wide selection of locally made gifts and crafts, including:

Artwork by Denise Green

Hand-woven creations by Paula Morse

Holiday wall hangings and table runners from Mink Hill Quilting

Sea glass jewelry and ornaments by Beth Conners

Block prints and textiles by Monica Rico

Turned bowls by Gary Young

Jewelry and baskets by Michelle Marson

Pottery by Jerilyn Nieder

Baked goods from Gooseberry Farm

The museum store will also offer unique items, such as Dalton Covered Bridge tee shirts featuring original artwork by Denise Green, Mt. Kearsarge apparel, hand-painted Warner ornaments, and a new reprint of Warner, N.H. 1880-1974.

Additionally, a barn sale will include holiday decorations and home goods to make your home festive. The barn sale and museum store will also be open on Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 15, and 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Warner Historical Society, founded over 50 years ago, works to preserve and share Warner’s heritage. The Upton Chandler House Museum hosts exhibits and programs, and the Society also maintains the Lower Warner Meeting House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, visit the Warner Historical Society at 10 West Main Street during the event.

Related Posts