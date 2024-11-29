Turning Pointe dancers present ‘The Nutcracker’

Holiday performance now in its 42nd season

Celebrate the holiday season with a family friendly performance of The Nutcracker, a timeless tradition filled with magic and wonder. The Turning Pointe Center of Dance will present the full length ballet on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. Now in its 42nd season, the Turning Pointe Center of Dance has become a staple in the greater Concord area’s holiday celebrations under the direction of Lisa Drouin Goff. This production features local dancers, beautiful costumes, scenery, and festive highlights like a growing Christmas tree and falling snow. A perfect outing for audiences of all ages, The Nutcracker brings Tchaikovsky ’s beloved score to life with vibrant choreography and a magical holiday atmosphere. Tickets are available at the Concord City Auditorium box office.

