Reed Cullen named next Young Professional

25-year-old works remotely while building community in Concord

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Reed Cullen, CPA. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you?

25

Where do you live?

Washington, NH — the first town to be named after George Washington himself.

Where do you currently work?

CliftonLarsonAllen in our State & Local Government industry…and of course, Nick’s Other Band. You might’ve seen us at Eagle Square during CYPN’s event at Tandy’s Pub and Grille.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I get really excited and invested in things in my life. Most of the time, I come off as intense. I don’t want to do a 3-mile hike; I want to walk 93 miles. I don’t want to help my nana make stained glass; I want to help ALL the nanas make art. This pattern affects my personal life, but my work too. I’m motivated by what is possible!

What’s your favorite part of your workday?

I love building relationships with people. As a remote worker, I try to call people when I run into issues. Even in the accounting world, having conversations about problems will get you much further than a long-winded, drawn-out email. The small moments of face time are really important.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally?

CYPN is one of the top organizations in the state in terms of recognition. If you google “networking in NH,” CYPN has many advantages:

It’s central to large towns and the state generally. It’s located in the capital. It’s free to join.

Favorite place to be?

Our family calls it “Thunder Mountain” or “The Hill,” but it’s Washington, my home. There’s no place I’d rather be.

What’s a place you love in Concord?

The Bank of NH Stage, of course.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord?

I think Concord has so much potential with its existing businesses. I am excited to see how the housing project at Steeplegate Mall affects them, and if we will see an increase of smaller shops, or more public transportation options to downtown.

Who is your greatest role model?

I follow the VT Digger, and VT’s Auditor of Accounts; Doug Hoffer is brilliant for the work he’s done in his reviews. I also look up to former senator Tom Coburn. He introduced the bill for FFATA reporting back in 2005. It is one of the few unanimous bipartisan bills to hit Congress and created a database of federal funds awarded to subrecipients. It’s kind of a niche compliance topic, but I love it.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far?

Neighborhood Nonprofit Night at the Bank of NH Stage.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself.

Living, learning, and loving NH is what takes up a lot of my time. I plan to increase my involvement in CYPN and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce this coming year, and to meet more of the people that make Concord such a great community.

Related Posts