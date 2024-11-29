Midnight Merriment returns to downtown Concord on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to midnight. This beloved annual tradition features a festive evening of shopping, entertainment, and holiday cheer. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the debut of the Parade of Lights, which will light up Main Street. Main Street will be closed from Hills Avenue to Loudon Road from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate the parade.

After the parade, families can take their own photos with Santa Claus in front of the State House from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Throughout the evening, downtown Concord will be bustling with strolling carolers, s’mores in Bicentennial Square, and the warmth of hot cocoa. The Concord Arts Market Winter Giftopolis will showcase handmade gifts at the Eagle Square Atrium (7 Eagle Square) from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering unique holiday shopping opportunities. Many downtown shops and restaurants will remain open until midnight, featuring special discounts and promotions. Parking is free on streets and in city garages after 7 p.m., but attendees are asked to avoid parking in the Capitol Shopping Plaza (Market Basket Plaza) unless patronizing businesses t he re . Parade registration is $25, with a portion of proceeds supporting a local non-profit. For more details about Midnight Merriment or to register for the Parade of Lights, visit intownconcord.org. Join the Concord community for a night of holiday magic and local shopping as Midnight Merriment sets the tone for the season .

