Art on display: ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

The Highly Seasoned Artists are presenting their mixed media exhibition, Where Do We Go From Here, at the Epsom Public Library Gallery until Jan. 11– opening was Nov. 23. The show features works by Jan Wittmer, Teresa Taylor, Mary Straub, Ann Saunderson, Mary Nichols, Grace Mattern, Kathy Hanson, and Donna Catanzaro. The exhibition centers on maps as a metaphor for personal and collective journeys, addressing the question, “Where do we go from here?” Each artist has responded to this theme by creating works that explore personal geographies and pathways forward. The pieces reflect a variety of approaches, offering visual answers to challenges and uncertainty while drawing connections between personal and public navigation. The Highly Seasoned Artists, a group of women who have been meeting monthly since 2011, are known for their focus on creativity, experimentation, and collaboration. This is their fifth exhibition at the Epsom Public Library. The group works with diverse materials and techniques, encouraging exploration and innovation in their art. The exhibit provides an opportunity for visitors to reflect on their own paths and possibilities while enjoying a wide range of artistic interpretations of the theme.

