The Wailin’ Jennys to perform

Folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys will bring their celebrated harmonies and diverse musical background to the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, on Friday, Nov. 22. Comprised of Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse, The Wailin’ Jennys are known for their tight vocal blend and emotive, folk-rooted sound that has made them one of today’s leading folk acts.

The group began as a spontaneous collaboration of solo singer-songwriters at a small guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and quickly became an internationally renowned folk group. With founding members Mehta and Moody joined by New York-based Masse, The Wailin’ Jennys have continued to captivate audiences around the world with their harmonies, innovative compositions, and heartfelt live performances.

Their debut album, 40 Days, released in 2004, won a Juno Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year, and their appearances on A Prairie Home Companion helped expand their fan base. Their follow-up album, Firecracker (2006), ventured into alt-country and pop, earning another Juno nomination and a Folk Alliance Award. Their live album, Live at Mauch Chunk Opera House (2009), spent over a year on Billboard’s bluegrass charts, showcasing the trio’s live charm and musical expertise.

In 2011, Bright Morning Stars earned The Jennys another Juno, blending Americana, pop, and traditional folk. In 2017, they released Fifteen, featuring fan-requested covers of songs by Tom Petty, Dolly Parton, and Paul Simon, and receiving critical acclaim for their refreshed arrangements.

Each member of The Wailin’ Jennys brings a distinct musical background to the group: Ruth Moody (soprano) is classically trained, with solo success in traditional and Celtic music; Nicky Mehta (mezzo) combines a love of ’70s radio with alternative pop influences; and Heather Masse (alto) is a jazz-trained vocalist who has performed with legends like Dick Hyman.

Tickets for The Wailin’ Jennys’ performance at the Capitol Center for the Arts are available online at thewailinjennys.com. This show promises a powerful blend of folk-pop, Americana, and lush harmonies, bringing together the unique voices of three artists into one compelling sound.

