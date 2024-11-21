Shabazz wins music award

Nashua native Ruby Shabazz has been awarded the 2024 New England Music Award in the Soul/R&B category, marking her first nomination and win. Known for her unique blend of neo-soul and classic R&B sounds, Shabazz has been praised by NH Magazine as “New Hampshire’s queen of R&B and Hip Hop” and by Wave Radio Boston’s Joe Beauregard as “an updated version of neo-soul mixed with the throwback sounds of Lauryn Hill.”

“It was a fantastic night with so much talent in one room,” Shabazz said. “It feels great to be recognized for all the hard work.” During her acceptance speech, she thanked those who helped her create and share her music.

The New England Music Awards (NEMA) annually recognize artists across the region who have made significant contributions to the local music scene. Nominations span over 100 artists across genres, with winners selected by the NEMA committee.

Shabazz has upcoming plans for a live recording project and performances in the Merrimack Valley. For more on the New England Music Awards, visit their website.

