Monthly humanities speakers announced

The Pembroke Town Library, in partnership with the Historical Society and the Friends of the Library, has announced a new series of speakers. The program is arranged in collaboration with New Hampshire Humanities, a Concord-based organization promoting culture, history, and community connections through free public events.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Damien Costello will present “Maple, New Hampshire’s Medicine of Connection,” exploring how maple sugaring connects people to the land and their heritage.

The winter sessions kick off with Dr. Joshua Duclos from St. Paul’s School, who will discuss “Why Democracy” on Monday, Jan. 6. Bow resident George Morrison follows on Thursday, Feb. 13, with “Vanished Veterans: An Illustrated Introduction to NH’s Civil War Monuments and Memorials,” offering insights into New Hampshire’s Civil War history.

On Wednesday, March 26, NH entertainer Jeff Warner will present “Songs of Old New Hampshire,” bringing historical New England music to life.

The series wraps up on Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, with journalist Dan Dillon discussing “Last of the Granite State Rattlesnakes,” focusing on the conservation of New Hampshire’s native rattlesnakes.

All events are free, open to the public, and held at the Pembroke Town Library, 313 Pembroke St., starting at 7 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 603-485-7851.

