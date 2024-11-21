Kimball Jenkins to host Holiday Tea event

Kimball Jenkins and Safe Haven Ballet will host a Holiday Tea event on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15 at the historic Kimball Jenkins Mansion, 266 North Main St., Concord. The event will feature themed meet-and-greets with dancers from Safe Haven Ballet’s holiday productions, offering families a festive afternoon filled with entertainment, refreshments, and holiday spirit.

On Dec. 14, guests will enjoy visits from The Nutcracker’s Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends, while on Dec. 15, characters from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas! including the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will make appearances. Both days will feature a light lunch, tea, and holiday treats catered by Washington Street Catering, along with seasonal craft activities for attendees to enjoy.

Holiday Tea tickets include a special $10 discount per ticket to Safe Haven Ballet’s performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts, offering guests the opportunity to continue their holiday celebrations with the full productions. All proceeds from the Holiday Tea will support the Haley Rae Martin Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance for teens and community members to participate in Kimball Jenkins art programs and outreach initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to create a magical holiday experience at Kimball Jenkins,” said the event organizers. “This partnership with Safe Haven Ballet allows us to bring beloved holiday characters to life while also supporting local arts education.”

Both events are sponsored by Merrimack County Savings Bank, Gallagher Insurance, and Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are limited, and advance reservations are required to ensure a spot at this family-friendly event. The Holiday Tea will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. To reserve tickets, visit the official registration link at https://form.jotform.com/242986679011062, and for more details on Safe Haven Ballet’s holiday performances, visit safehavenballet.org.

With its charming mansion setting, holiday crafts, and special guests from the world of ballet, this Holiday Tea promises a festive and memorable experience for attendees of all ages while supporting a worthy cause in the arts community.