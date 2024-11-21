Gift of Lights returns for the holiday season

The annual Gift of Lights drive-thru display returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) from Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), through Sunday, Jan. 5.

This holiday tradition, presented by Ambetter from NH Healthy Families, features a 2.5-mile route adorned with over 3.5 million LED lights, promising festive fun for the whole family.

Highlights this year include a 150-foot RGB Tunnel of Lights, various holiday scenes like the “12 Days of Christmas,” and more than 520 displays across 80 unique scenes. The route also includes a 130-foot infield tunnel lit with over 25,000 lights. Visitors can enjoy treats by roasting marshmallows and making s’mores at fire pits along the way.

The display opens at varying times throughout the season:

4:30-9 p.m.: Nov. 28 – Dec. 14, Dec. 16-18, Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

6:30-9 p.m.: Dec. 15 (following the Yule Light Up the Night Run/Walk, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.)

4:30-10 p.m.: Dec. 19-29

Guests should enter at NHMS’s South Entrance. Hours are weather-dependent, so visitors are encouraged to check in advance. For more details, visit the NHMS website.

Related Posts