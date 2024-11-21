Children’s Auction returns

The 43rd annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, presented by Hannaford Supermarkets, will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 13 at Belknap Marketplace in Belmont. The event, which raises funds to support local children and families, will feature live bidding, special activities, and volunteer efforts from across the Lakes Region community.

The auction runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with bidding available in-person at the Belknap Marketplace and live broadcasts on Lakes Region Public Access Channel 25, streaming online at ChildrensAuction.org, laconiadailysun.com, and Facebook.com/ChildrensAuction. Additionally, Lakes 101.5 FM will air daily updates and commentary with host Zack Derby.

On Friday, Dec. 13, volunteers will announce the total funds raised for families in need.

For businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenn at jenn@ChildrensAuction.org or call (603) 527-0999. Follow the auction’s updates on Facebook, Instagram (@childrensauction603), and LinkedIn.

