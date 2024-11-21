Brookford Farm to host ‘Christmas with the Cows’

Brookford Farm invites families to celebrate the season with “Christmas with the Cows” over two weekends: Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, and again on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This German-inspired holiday event will include festive activities, food, and family-friendly fun on the farm.

Visitors can browse a traditional German Christmas market with local vendors and specialty items, perfect for holiday shopping. Activities include candle-making, wreath decorating, and selecting a pre-cut Christmas tree. The farm’s food tent will serve German specialties like wurst, sauerkraut, mulled wine, Opa’s Goulash, and Oma’s Dresdner Stollen, along with samples of salami, cheese, and sauerkraut.

Additional attractions include gnome-home crafting, feeding calves and piglets, mini photography sessions with the animals, a campfire, hayrides, and holiday music. From 3-5 p.m. daily, visitors can join musician-led caroling with the cows, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door for ages 13 and up, $7 advance/$10 at the door for children 3-12, and free for kids under 2. No pets allowed.

For details, visit Brookford Farm’s website.

Related Posts