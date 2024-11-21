An interactive mystery ‘Murder’s in the Heir’

The Majestic Theatre will stage Murder’s in the Heir, a comedic murder mystery by Billy St. John, in which the audience decides the killer’s identity. Often likened to Clue, the play centers on the dysfunctional heirs of billionaire Simon Starkweather, each with the motive and means to commit murder. Unique to this production, the audience votes via secret ballot at intermission to choose the murderer, resulting in a new ending each show.

Directed by Becky Rush, the cast includes Michele Bossie, Natasha Da Cunha-Lund, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Larissa Gault, Scott Howard, Alex Jozitis, Benjamin Mahon, Iliana Peel, Lee Peel, Eric Petit, Josh Sanborn, Krystal Timinski, and Marinda Weaver.

Performances will take place at The Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St., Manchester, with showtimes on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (65+) and youth (17 and under). Tickets are available by visiting the box office, calling 603-669-7469, online at majestictheatre.net, or at the door before each performance.

The Majestic Theatre is a non-profit community arts organization dedicated to supporting the arts in New Hampshire.

