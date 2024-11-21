Le Vent du Nord to Perform

Quebec’s celebrated folk band, Le Vent du Nord, will perform at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Known for their dynamic blend of traditional and original compositions, Le Vent du Nord is a major influence in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement, integrating Celtic and global sounds into their music.

Since forming in 2002, the group has played over 2,000 shows worldwide and received numerous accolades, including two Juno Awards, a Félix from ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and Artist of the Year at the Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

Their energetic live performances have earned them spots on Canadian, American, French, and UK media.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show (cash or check only). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, contact deb@pfmsconcerts.org or call (603) 318-9196.

Related Posts