‘Poetry in Concert’

The Arts Council of Tamworth will host a performance by “bard band” Los Lorcas on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes in downtown Tamworth. Los Lorcas combines the talents of poets Partridge Boswell and Peter Money with guitarist Nat Williams, creating a unique fusion of poetry and music inspired by the spirit of Federico Garcia Lorca, the Spanish poet and musician known for his passionate works and advocacy for cante jondo (deep song).

Los Lorcas pushes the boundaries of traditional performance by blending spoken word with an array of musical styles, including Andalusian ballads, blues, rock, folk, reggae, hip hop, Americana, and jazz. Their performances weave poetry with music to explore themes of social justice, love, and resilience, creating an experience that is both lyrical and dynamic. Inspired by Lorca’s exploration of deep human emotions through music and verse, Los Lorcas aims to capture that same intensity and connection with their audience.

Since forming, Los Lorcas has performed at events such as the Boston Book Festival, Harvard Square Oktoberfest, and the Massachusetts Poetry Festival, among others. Their work has garnered praise for its “cross-pollination” of art forms, with Vermont musician and producer Kristina Stykos calling their performances “satisfying” for their “blend of poetry, personality, musicality, and creative intensity.”

“We are thrilled to bring Los Lorcas’ unique blend of poetry and music to Tamworth,” said Arts Council of Tamworth Executive Director Julian Long. “Their performance promises to be unlike any other concert our community has seen, offering a combination of literary depth and musical variety that appeals to a wide range of audiences.”

Tickets for the Los Lorcas performance are available by suggested donation through Eventbrite at [link], and early reservations are recommended to ensure seating. Attendees can look forward to an evening of immersive, interdisciplinary artistry that celebrates both the power of words and the emotional resonance of music.

For more information about the Arts Council of Tamworth, please visit http://www.artstamworth.org. Additional information about Los Lorcas and their music can be found at http://www.loslorcas.com.

