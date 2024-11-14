Community Players present “Bye Bye Birdie”

The Community Players of Concord will stage the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie on Nov. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy, inspired by Elvis Presley’s induction into the Army, follows songwriter and talent manager Albert Peterson, whose star client, rock ‘n’ roll idol Conrad Birdie, is drafted into the military. Peterson’s fiancée, Rosie Alvarez, proposes a publicity stunt: have Birdie kiss a fan goodbye live on the Ed Sullivan Show as he sings his new single, “One Last Kiss.” The small-town chaos ensues when the couple and Birdie’s team descend upon Sweet Apple, Ohio, to execute the plan.

Directed by Judy Hayward, with musical direction by Henry Kopczynskie III and choreography by Allyson Thorpe, the production features popular songs from Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, including “Put on a Happy Face” and “Got a Lot of Living to Do.” Hayward said she chose Bye Bye Birdie for its nostalgic charm, aiming to create “a blast to the past” and evoke memories for the audience.

The cast includes Nathan Smith as Albert, Annie LeBlios as Rosie, Valerie Kodian Kehr as Mae Peterson, and Travis Laughlin as Conrad Birdie. Kehr and Laughlin recently appeared in Pride and Prejudice, another Community Players production. Young actors in the show include Holly Keenan as Birdie’s chosen fan Kim MacAfee, Will Fogg as Kim’s boyfriend Hugo, Samantha Devine as fan club leader Ursula, and Emmett Smith as Kim’s younger brother, Randolph. The cast is rounded out by a dynamic ensemble of teen performers, many of whom are alumni of the Community Players’ Children’s Theatre Project.

Tickets for Bye Bye Birdie are priced at $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at communityplayersofconcord.org, and the box office will open 90 minutes before each show. For more information, call (603) 224-4905.

The Community Players’ 97th season will continue with Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, scheduled for Feb. 14-16, and Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, set for May 2-4. This season is presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Related Posts